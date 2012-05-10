Willow's Much Needed Break, and More Advice for Celebritots

By Michelle Lanz

Summer is right around the corner! This might not mean much to adult celebs who have to work year-round, but it sure means the world to their kids. Click through to see what advice we offer for celeb kids to make the most of their upcoming summer vacations.

Willow Smith

Oh, Willow. With a handful of hit songs and a new album in the works, you've accomplished more in your 11 years of life than most people do in an entire lifetime. But sometimes you just need to take a break. While everyone is a fan of ambition, you should take some time out this summer and remember that you're just a kid! Once you hit your teen years, you'll look back and wish you'd spent your summers eating popsicles and running through the sprinklers.