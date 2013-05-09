NEW YORK (AP) -- Usher will be the spark for Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Grammy-winning singer will collaborate with Macy's to curate the concept, music and design for the fireworks, which will be launched from barges off Manhattan.

It's the first time the company has worked with an artist on the concept for its annual show, Macy's said Thursday.

Usher will score the music for "It Begins With a Spark," which will feature his songs, as well as songs and hits from Rihanna, Swedish House Mafia, Jimi Hendrix and Frank Sinatra.

He will also provide visual design cues and direction for the pyrotechnics that are choreographed to the musical score.

The 37th annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display will air after the annual concert on NBC. Performers haven't been announced yet.

