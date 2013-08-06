Usher's son hospitalized after pool accident: Report

WENN

Usher's son has been taken to an Atlanta hospital following an accident in the singer's pool on Monday evening.

Usher Raymond V, who is the eldest of the singer's two boys, almost drowned when his hand became stuck in the pool's drain while he was trying to retrieve a toy.

His aunt and a maid tried to pull the five-year-old free and had to ask two men working nearby to help them.

Usher's son was given CPR and an ambulance was called to the home. The singer, who was not present at the time of the accident, raced back and traveled to the medical center with his son.

Doctors tell TMZ that the boy will be OK. Usher and his ex-wife Tameka, the mother of his two children, are both at the hospital.

The drama comes just over a year since the death of the singer's former stepson Kile, who was killed in a personal watercraft accident.

Keep clicking for more photos of Usher ...