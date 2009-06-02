Forget split rumors.

Despite partying solo at the Spring Bling party in Las Vegas over the weekend, Vanessa Minnillo tells Robin Leach she and Nick Lachey are "still together.

"He would have been here with me, but he had to attend a best friend's 40th birthday party," she says. "So, once again, it looks as if I'm always the bridesmaid but never the bride.

"However, this romance is still going strong. There will always be rumblings and rumors that we've broken up, but in fact, it's very much still on -- and it keeps on getting better," she goes on. "Maybe this will be the one time I wind up the bride instead of the bridesmaid!"