Let the countdown begin! The Veronica Mars movie trailer is here, a day after die-hard fans got the first sneak peek at the clip at Comic Con in San Diego, Calif.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars -- then and now

In the nearly five minute trailer, footage from the popular TV series (which ran from 2004 to 2007) and interviews with the director/writer/producer, Rob Thomas, and the cast are featured.

"She's sort of a post-modern Nancy Drew," Thomas says during the trailer about the titular heroine, played by Kristen Bell. "For Veronica, it's really about outwitting people. She's a really clever girl."

PHOTOS: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's romance timeline

The trailer also features documentary-style footage of the cast watching as long-standing fans raised an impressive $2 million in just one day after a Kickstarter campaign was formed in March by Thomas to green light the film.

"Fans are cool," Bell, 33, explains, "But Veronica Mars fans are awesome. That's just kind of the way it works."

PHOTOS: Best TV couples of all time

Watch the Veronica Mars movie trailer now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Veronica Mars Movie Trailer Is Here!