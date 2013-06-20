DETROIT (AP) — A videographer for a reality television show crew filming a Detroit police raid that left a 7-year-old girl dead has pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says a perjury charge against Allison Howard was dismissed Thursday. Howard will serve 1½ to 2 years' probation in Massachusetts.

A crew from cable's "The First 48" was shadowing police during a 2010 search for a murder suspect.

Aiyana Stanley-Jones was asleep on a sofa when she was shot during the raid on her home. Howard was accused of withholding video of the raid from investigators.

Officer Joseph Weekley is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Aiyana's slaying. A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after jurors failed to reach a verdict in Weekley's trial.