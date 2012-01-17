NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Blake Shelton's father has died, forcing "The Voice" star to reschedule several tour dates.

A news release says Dick Shelton died Tuesday surrounded by loved ones in Oklahoma. The elder Shelton had been in declining health.

Blake Shelton dedicated his win at last month's American Country Awards to his father, who was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Shelton thanked fans: "Your support means the world to me. I love you guys."

The country singer will miss four shows in the Dakotas and Montana this week. Those shows have been rescheduled for March. He will return to the road Jan. 26 in Columbus, Ga.

Shelton will sing "America the Beautiful" with wife Miranda Lambert before the Super Bowl next month. The "Honey Bee" singer is also up for three Grammys.

http://www.blakeshelton.com