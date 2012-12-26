Billboard -- A little over a week after NBC's "The Voice" crowned Cassadee Pope its season three winner on Dec. 18, the singer now crowns Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart.

Her "Voice" best-of album, titled "The Voice: The Complete Season 3 Collection," bows at No. 1 on Heatseekers. It sold 11,000 in the week ending Dec. 23 according to Nielsen SoundScan. A little farther down the list, Pope's self-titled EP, which was released in May, re-enters the chart at No. 42 (1,000; up 61%).

The Heatseekers chart ranks the top-selling albums by acts that have never been in the top 100 of the overall Billboard 200 chart or the top 10 of select other album surveys. This week, Pope's "Voice" album simultaneously debuts at No. 125 on the Billboard 200.

On the Heatseekers chart, Pope is joined by her fellow "Voice" finalists Nicholas David and Terry McDermott. Their albums -- which carry the same titles as Pope's -- debut at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, with just under 6,000 sold. Their order on the chart is different compared to how they finished on the show, as McDermott came in second place while David was third.

Pope has arguably made a greater splash on Billboard's charts -- and in the marketplace -- than the two previous "Voice" winners. Season two champ Jermaine Paul has yet to release an album (or even a "Voice" best-of). The first "Voice" winner, Javier Colon, saw his first post-"Voice" album "Come Through For You" spend one week on the Billboard 200. It debuted and peaked at No. 134 on the Dec. 20, 2011-dated chart, selling 10,000 copies. To date, it has sold 45,000.

Over on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week, Pope notches her fourth entry, as her cover of Faith Hill's "Cry" earns the chart's highest debut at No. 60. The tune sold 81,000 downloads last week. She previously logged Hot 100 chart hits with covers of Miranda Lambert's "Over You" (No. 25), Michelle Branch's "Are You Happy Now?" (No. 95) and Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy" (No. 40).

