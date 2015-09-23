Did The Game just snitch on himself?

During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Sept. 22, the controversial rapper strongly hinted that he had some sort of involvement in a rival's death in 2011. The story is one of rap folklore and it has marinated in pop culture for four years.

The story goes like this: One day, in 2011, The Game was walking through a Los Angeles mall with his child when he got into a physical altercation with another man. Legend has it that The Game got knocked out cold. The rapper is well aware of the story, but has always denied it.

According to The Game, his mall rival apparently died just over a month later.

"I don't know nothing about that fight," he told the radio hosts. "The fight in mall, like, it never happened. I see these dudes at the mall. I was with my kid. They said something. I said something and I went my separate way."

Then, The Game said it: "That dude is dead by the way. You know, it is what it is, man. You know, whatever."

The show hosts appear befuddled and shocked. They don't seem to know what to ask next and where to take the interview, having perhaps heard a roundabout murder confession.

"He got killed 40 days later?" Charlamagne Tha God asked. The Game responded, "I'm just saying … If you approach me with my kids then, 40 days." He then nodded.

On Sept. 23, though, The Game told TMZ that he was "joking" with the radio team, and that his 40-day time line was in reference to a Youtube video that he says the deceased man made (prior to his death) in which the man claimed he would have The Game killed within 40 days.

The Game said, "For those who might not think it's funny for something to joke about, I don't have any type of feelings, good or bad, for a guy that was threatening my life and threatened the life of my kids, so I don't feel bad."