As Hollywood deals with the tragic loss of Cory Monteith, who was found dead in his Vancouver, Canada, hotel room on Saturday, July 13, Us Weekly is looking back at the late actor's most iconic Glee moments.

During the FOX's series premiere in 2009, viewers watched as Monteith's character, football player Finn, sang with the Glee club during in what is now an iconic and memorable scene. Joined by his real-life girlfriend Lea Michele, who played Finn's onscreen love interest, Rachel Berry, and the rest of the McKinley High gang, the crew sung Journey's "Don't Stop Believin.'"

Since the news of the 31-year-old's death, the Glee cast is left reeling over their huge loss. While Michele, 26, declined to comment, her rep told Us Weekly in a statement, "We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea's privacy during this devastating time. Thank you."

Mark Salling, who plays Puck on the show, only tweeted the word "No" upon hearing the news and deleted it a few hours later.

Matthew Morrison, Mr. Shuester on the show, expressed his own sadness during a Sunday, July 15, performance in N.Y.C., dedicating the song "What I Did for Love" from A Chorus Line to the late actor. "He was very emotional on stage," an eyewitness told Us. "It was difficult for him to get up to perform, but he did not want to disappoint anyone."

Indeed, a source tells Us Weekly that the close-knit Glee cast -- set to start filming season five in two weeks -- will have a hard time moving forward without Monteith.

"I think Mark is going to have a really hard time with this, probably will take this among the hardest in the cast," a show source tells Us.

Another insider added, "Everyone is in shock. Everyone is completely crushed."

As Us Weekly reported on Sunday, July 14, Monteith was found dead in a hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada. According to Vancouver PD, emergency personnel arrived at the hotel shortly after noon on July 13, at which point Monteith was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be done on Monday, July 15.

Watch Monteith's iconic performance now.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Watch Cory Monteith's Iconic Glee Performance of "Don't Stop Believin'"