NEW YORK (AP) — The dustup over the rights to a film title has turned into a public squabble between Harvey Weinstein and Warner Bros.

Disputed is the claim to the title "The Butler," which the Weinstein Co. has promoted as the name of an upcoming drama about a White House butler. An arbitrator last week ruled Warner Bros. has the right to "The Butler," having released a so-named silent short in 1916. The Weinstein Co. is appealing the decision.

Weinstein took to "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday to claim Warner Bros. has an "ulterior motive" in refusing to allow use of the title. Warner Bros. has issued a statement saying Weinstein is using the matter to publicize his film "by disseminating deliberate misinformation."