Timeline: LiLo's Bumpy Ride Back to Rehab

By Wonderwall Editors

Back in March, Lindsay Lohan struck a plea deal that said in lieu of going to jail for violating her probation, she could serve her time in a lockdown rehab facility for 90 days. She had until May 2 at 8:30 a.m. to check herself into a secure facility approved by her judge in New York. However, that didn't happen.

LiLo flew to Los Angeles, walked into Morningside Recovery in Newport Beach, Calif., on May 2, turned around and hightailed it outta there. After she was missing for several hours, reports now say she checked into the Betty Ford Center Thursday evening. But her behavior has everyone asking ... What is going on with Lindsay Lohan? Click through for a rundown of the last 24 hours.