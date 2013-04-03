HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment and the widow of performer Owen Hart have settled a lawsuit over royalties and the use of Hart's image.

The settlement was announced Wednesday by Martha Hart, WWE chief executive Vince McMahon, his wife and former CEO Linda McMahon, and the Stamford, Conn., company. The two sides did not disclose details.

Owen Hart died in 1999 while being lowered into the wrestling ring at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo. He was 34.

Martha Hart sued in June 2010, alleging that WWE did not pay royalty payments owed to Owen Hart's estate and violated a contract restricting the use of her late husband's name and likeness.

Linda McMahon ran unsuccessfully as Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012.