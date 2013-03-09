Will Jennifer Aniston Walk Down the Aisle in Valentino?

Wonderwall Editors

Jennifer Aniston stunned at the Oscars last month when she arrived in a floor-length red gown by Valentino. Now, it seems that gossip sites liked her look so much, they're running with the idea that she's tasked the Italian fashion house with creating her wedding dress.

A source tells the website Grazia that "Jennifer has been working with Valentino on a dress and has been heavily involved in the designing process, while Justin intends to wear an Armani tuxedo."

RELATED: Fashion dont's

On the other hand, virtually every detail about Aniston's plans to say "I do" to Justin Theorux have been guarded under lock and key.

"I know she's engaged but that's all I know," Aniston's close friend Chelsea Handler recently said on Friday's edition of "Katie." "I'm sure I'll find out about it when it's about to happen ... for privacy issues ... I honestly don't know anything about it. She doesn't consult me on her plans."

RELATED: Wedding bells in 2013

While it's widely expected that Aniston and Theroux will tie the knot within a few weeks, the planned location remains under wraps.

A report surfaced last week claiming that the couple was planning to hold their ceremony in Hawaii. "Those reports are just like the others," her rep told the Daily Mail. "Complete fabrications."

RELATED: Romantic denials, matrimonial moniker changes in the Romance Report ...

Who would you like to see Jen wear when she walks down the aisle? Click through for photos of some of her most memorable dresses and click LOVE for your favorites!