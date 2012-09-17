Will They Last?

By Stacie Anthony

We love when a new celeb coupling steps out for the very first time. Whether it's an on-screen romance turned off-screen love affair or star BFFs who finally become more than just friends, it makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside when celebs find love. But sadly some of these exciting romances end as quickly as they begin. Which means that before we get our hopes up on a Kimye wedding and Ashton and Mila heading to the altar, we want you to cast your vote to see if these star couples will last. What are you waiting for? Start voting ...

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

As one of Hollywood's hottest couples, Kim and Kanye continue to make headlines with their whirlwind romance. The pair, who began dating in April 2012, have already traveled the world together, accumulated matching wardrobes and become famous enough that they've even been honored with the moniker Kimye.