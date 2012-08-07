Bad news for "I Wanna Be Bad" singer Willa Ford.

The singer-turned-actress, 31, and her husband, Mike Modano, 42, are splitting, they tell Us Weekly in a joint statement through Ford's rep. "It is with great sadness that after five years of marriage, Willa and Mike have decided to divorce. They remain friends and wish each other success and happiness." Ford and former Dallas Stars hockey player Modana wed in Athens, Texas, on August 26, 2007.

Ford (real name: Amanda Williford) burst onto the scene in 2001 with the smash single "I Wanna Be Bad." In 2006, she competed on Dancing With the Stars' third season; Ford and pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 32, were eliminated in the fifth week of competition.

The "Toast to Men" singer currently plays Janice Michaels in the Starz original series Magic City. Ford's previous TV and film credits include Raising Dad , Impulse, The Glades and 2009's Friday the 13th.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Willa Ford, Husband Mike Modano Divorcing After 5 Years