NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country legend Willie Nelson is on board for this year's Railroad Revival Tour.

He'll be joined by Jamey Johnson, Band of Horses and actor-musician John Reilly and Friends.

The train tour kicks off Oct. 20 in Duluth, Ga., and runs through Oct. 28 in Oakland, Calif. The artists will ride in vintage, 1940s railcars. They'll perform in open air, pop-up concert venues in parks, fields and lots around the railroad tracks where they stop.

Other stops include Memphis, Tenn.; Oklahoma City, Old Town Spring, Texas; Tempe, Ariz.; and San Pedro, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. EDT.

A documentary called "Big Easy Express," featuring last year's trip with Mumford & Sons and Old Crow Medicine Show, is out today on iTunes and DVD.

