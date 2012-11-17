The Winklevii are branching out.

Personified in 2010's The Social Network, twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss famously earned $65 million in a 2008 settlement with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and four years later, the twins are continuing to expand their business acumen with an online shopping site called Hukkster.

In fact, the twins are so invested in their latest project that they've given up their dreams to compete in additional Olympic Games after their 2008 Beijing success. "The level we were doing it at was so full-on, about six hours a day, six days a week," Tyler -- who finished sixth in the mens' pair rowing race in Beijing -- tells Us Weekly. "We've moved much more into the business world so we just try and squeeze in an hour a day at a gym. We'll do cardio and free weights just to maintain. We don't have the time to be putting in Olympic efforts of hours upon hours."

Instead, the brothers maintain a bicoastal lifestyle as they ramp up their new business venture, Hukkster, a shopping web site that alerts users to sales at their favorite online retailers. And two years after being portrayed on the big screen in The Social Network, the twins have favorable things to say about the film costarring Justin Timberlake and Jesse Eisenberg.

"We loved the movie. It does a good job of getting the conversation going and most importantly, it was a great piece of entertainment," Tyler told Us. "A lot of people had fun with it."

While some fans of the film may think they know all there is to know about the famous Winklevii, the brothers admitted to Us that there's one fun fact about their lives that still keeps them guessing. "We don't even know who's older," Tyler -- whose celebrity crush is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley -- said. (Cameron pines for Amber Heard.) "I feel like Cameron might be taller if he stands up straight."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Winklevoss Twins Cameron, Tyler Dish on Celebrity Crushes, New Online Venture Hukkster