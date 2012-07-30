Forty and fabulous!

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a hot bikini photo with her Twitter followers on Saturday and an inspirational message to her fans.

PHOTOS: Hollywood' hottest bikini bodies

"To my Forty and over crew!" she tweeted. "Don't believe the hype . . . we do get better with age!"

In the sexy photo, Will Smith's wife and mother of Jaden, 14, and Willow, 11, walks out from the ocean dripping wet, revealing her toned abs in a colorful string bikini.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest couples

Pinkett recently shared her secret to maintaining a flawless bod with Essence magazine, explaining, "I don't eat for pleasure." The Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted star said she "had the only West Indian grandmother that could not cook. She was an awful cook, and she taught me that you don't eat for taste, you eat for nourishment. And I have kept that over the years, so I can eat anything that's healthy."

VIDEO: How Will surprised Jada on her 40th birthday

The actress also recently told Us Weekly that she's eager to get back in the spotlight. "I'll definitely be doing more on-screen acting. My kids are older now, so they're doing them," she explained. "And now I think I have an opportunity to do a little bit more."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Wow! Jada Pinkett Smith, 40, Flaunts Hot Bikini Bod