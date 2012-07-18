WENN -- WWE superstar John Cena and his estranged wife have reached a divorce settlement.

Cena moved to end his three-year marriage to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau, in May, claiming their union was "irretrievably broken."

Huberdeau challenged the petition several days later, alleging the legal document was riddled with errors. However, the former couple has now come to an undisclosed agreement. Her attorney, Raymond Rafool, tells TMZ, "All matters have been settled and resolved amicably."

