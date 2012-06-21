Wynonna Judd: Why Naomi and Ashley Judd Weren't Invited to My Wedding

Us Weekly

When Wynonna Judd wed drummer Cactus Moser at her farm in Leiper's Fork, Tenn. on June 10 -- as revealed exclusively in the new Us Weekly -- the guest list was extremely tight. Two folks who didn't make the cut: the country singer's famous mom, Naomi, and her half sister, Ashley Judd.

The issue wasn't geographical distance, either: Naomi, 66, and Ashley, 44, also have homes on the expansive farm. Wynonna, 48, explains to Us that she's "not even sure" whether Naomi and Ashley were home on the day of the nuptials -- or that they're even aware that the wedding (her third) took place.

"Ashley's probably so busy with [husband] Dario [Franchitti] having won the Indianapolis 500, she probably doesn't even know," Wynonna admitted.

Explained the singer of her rocky family dynamic: "We're getting ready to sit down with our life coach and re-evaluate what we want out of this relationship. We just don't have a lot of contact right now, if any, because we're all doing our own thing."

Last year, "Missing" star Ashley dropped many bombshells at once with the publication of her memoir, "All That Is Bitter and Sweet," alleging a chaotic childhood of "trauma, abandonment, addiction and shame."

"I was horrible," Naomi had said of her years as mom to Ashley. "I didn't know any better." For her part, Wynonna said at the time that the memoir put her in "an unbearable place between two women that I really love."

"I'm getting ready to have a meeting with Ashley, and redo our family contract, and reset our boundaries," Wynonna explained post-wedding. "It's just really healthy."

She added, "I didn't want it to be about anyone but Cactus and me. Because to me, at the end of the day, it's the children, Cactus, and me. I was so concerned about making this feel special for them, everything fell away."

