Billboard -- A year after the release of "Thug Motivation 103: Hustlerz Ambition," Young Jeezy debuts new mixtape, "It's Tha World." The 17-track project includes features by 2 Chainz, YG, Trey Songz, Birdman, E-40, Lil Boosie and Lodi. Lodi also flexes his production skills alongside, Jahlil Beats, Kenoe, the Renegades, Warren G, Mike Will and more.

"It's Tha World" is released a day after the partnership between Atlantic Records and Young Jeezy's label imprint, CTE World was announced. Jeezy, who was named Senior Vice President, A&R at Atlantic in August, says (via press release) that, "this is a fresh start for the CTE brand as we re-launch it. This is why I chose to wipe the slate clean and create an outlet to support and nurture new artists to the best of my ability."

While announcing the partnership with Atlantic Records, Jeezy spoke on his decision to split with former CTE World artist, Freddie Gibbs. "Freddie is a talented artist and I decided that it's time to press reset on my career and business ventures," he said. CTE World will operate under the direction of Young Jeezy and Atlantic Records Chairman, Craig Kallman.

