Sounds as dramatic as any prime-time CW soap. Vampire Diaries star Zach Roerig is locked in a court battle, new documents acquired by TMZ confirm: It turns out that the 28-year-old actor has a two-year-old daughter, and is now fighting for custody with her incarcerated mother, Alanna Turner.

TMZ reports that, in papers filed in a Georgia court in June, Roerig seeks full custody of their little girl, whose name has not been revealed. Roerig has made the new request because Turner was recently sentenced to a federal prison after pleading guilty to "various crimes," and is already behind bars, the site reports.

Turner has reportedly been arrested at least three times. Roerig is also seeking child support. His rep did not return requests for comment to TMZ.

It's unknown exactly when Roerig and Turner parted ways romantically -- but back in late May of last year, Us Weekly broke news of a more recent split for the blonde hunk. He and Vampire Diaries costar Candice Accola, who kept their offscreen romance low-key, parted ways, sources told Us. (Accola, 25, plays Caroline Forbes on the smash series, while Roerig plays Matt Donovan.)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zach Roerig Fighting With Convict Ex-Girlfriend Over Secret Daughter, 2