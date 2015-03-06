The struggle is real! Zoe Saldana's hubby, Marco Perego, found out that being a daddy to twins can have its challenges… like getting through a doorway.

Zoe couldn't reign in her laughter as she watched Marco attempt to get out of the house with a handful of babies in their car seats.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star snapped a picture of the scene and shared it on Instagram. "Our days now are filled with #twin action! Seriously, the 3 of them couldn't get through the door at the same time. We couldn't stop laughing. #bliss," she captioned the image.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper's life in pictures

Regardless of the humorous challenges, the couple is relishing being first-time parents to Bowie and Cy Perego-Saldana, making sure not to miss a moment of their children's lives — they even took them hiking recently.

RELATED: Zoe says her kids will learn Spanish

Zoe shared the family's stroll though mother nature on Instagram, as well, captioning the photo, "It's a #family affair! #Twins #Fullhouse."