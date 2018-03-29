Abby Lee Miller has really got her whole prison release thing nailed down.

Former inmate 35991-068, aka Abby, was released from prison to a halfway house earlier this week, and on Thursday she headed to the salon.

Photographers snapped a smiling Abby as she got her nails and toes done at Pampered Hands in Los Angeles on March 29. The former "Dance Moms" star reportedly went with the color pink to match the upcoming Easter holiday. Realistically, she probably would have settled for any color that wasn't orange, if you catch my drift.

According to The Blast, Abby plans to celebrate Easter Sunday by visiting with friends near the Residential Reentry Center where she is currently living.

The former dance instructor reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in July 2017 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. Prosecutors alleged that she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced to a year and a day.

On March 27, though, she was transferred to a halfway house, and she's clearly taking advantage of her much looser restrictions.

Prison has reformed Abby over the past year, at least in the physical sense, having reportedly dropped 100 pounds since last July.

Abby will remain in the halfway house's custody until May 25, when she's scheduled to be released. Abby was reportedly a model inmate in prison, which is why her release date has continued to move up.