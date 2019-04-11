Just count Adele among those who just can't wait for Beyonce's new documentary to come out.

The pop star is an openly unabashed Beyonce fan, and on Thursday she shared a screenshot of a Beyonce-centric text conversation with a friend to Instagram.

"I love my friends so much [laughing emoji]," Adele wrote.

The conversation seems to start with Adele's friend hopefully wishing for the documentary. Then, it appears that news of Beyonce's "Homecoming" documentary was formally announced.

"Why does she always know when I need her," Adele appears to write.

Adele's Beyonce fandom is nothing new. Last year she posted a video of her singing and dancing to Beyonce's live-streamed Coachella set.

At the 2017 Grammys, Adele cleaned house, beating Beyonce in all the major awards. During her last acceptance speech the "Someone Like You" singer praised Bey.

"All us artists adore you," she said. "You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will."