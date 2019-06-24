Alex Rodriguez is leaving "Shark Tank" to sink his teeth into a similar show on NBC, according to a new report.

ARod's new show, according to Page Six, is a primetime "business reality show."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The move has reportedly angered "Shark Tank" executives who viewed Alex as a pivotal celebrity guest, a role he's held for several years.

"Alex last appeared on 'Shark Tank' last fall and before then, he'd been on a bunch. Everyone really liked him," an ABC source told Page Six. "But he won't be on the show anymore as he's been shopping around a show that is very, very, very similar to 'Shark Tank' and Sony TV, which makes the show, got wind of this — because Alex's people had been speaking to everyone in Hollywood."

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

An insider familiar with the deal said the new business show is "nothing like 'Shark Tank.'"

"This show was being shopped around — it's not like ABC was giving Alex his own prime-time spot. Alex loved 'Shark Tank,' and the feeling was mutual," the insider said. "But he already has his show 'Back in the Game' on CNBC . . . this is basically extending his deal with NBC."

"We are thrilled to be developing a show with Alex," an NBC source added. "The show is a high-concept business show."

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alex had become very close with his "Shark Tank" costars, especially Barbara Corcoran, as the two teamed to buy a rental building in New York City earlier this month.

"Our first investment was a sweetheart deal, and we jumped at it," Barbara said at the time. "It took almost six months to negotiate, but Alex is incredible with this stuff. I thought he just hit balls, but he runs numbers."

In a June 2 statement Alex said he and Barbara plan to buy more properties and will focus on "undervalued neighborhoods, undermanaged buildings [and] misused land."

Alex's reported new show is not expected to have any effect on he and Barbara's future partnership.

Jackson Lee / GC Images

With the potential new show, Alex, who got engaged to Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, now has TV ties to NBC, ESPN and Fox.