Alex Rodriguez to head "Shark Tank"-like primetime show: Report
Alex Rodriguez is leaving "Shark Tank" to sink his teeth into a similar show on NBC, according to a new report.
ARod's new show, according to Page Six, is a primetime "business reality show."
The move has reportedly angered "Shark Tank" executives who viewed Alex as a pivotal celebrity guest, a role he's held for several years.
"Alex last appeared on 'Shark Tank' last fall and before then, he'd been on a bunch. Everyone really liked him," an ABC source told Page Six. "But he won't be on the show anymore as he's been shopping around a show that is very, very, very similar to 'Shark Tank' and Sony TV, which makes the show, got wind of this — because Alex's people had been speaking to everyone in Hollywood."
An insider familiar with the deal said the new business show is "nothing like 'Shark Tank.'"
"This show was being shopped around — it's not like ABC was giving Alex his own prime-time spot. Alex loved 'Shark Tank,' and the feeling was mutual," the insider said. "But he already has his show 'Back in the Game' on CNBC . . . this is basically extending his deal with NBC."
"We are thrilled to be developing a show with Alex," an NBC source added. "The show is a high-concept business show."
Alex had become very close with his "Shark Tank" costars, especially Barbara Corcoran, as the two teamed to buy a rental building in New York City earlier this month.
"Our first investment was a sweetheart deal, and we jumped at it," Barbara said at the time. "It took almost six months to negotiate, but Alex is incredible with this stuff. I thought he just hit balls, but he runs numbers."
In a June 2 statement Alex said he and Barbara plan to buy more properties and will focus on "undervalued neighborhoods, undermanaged buildings [and] misused land."
Alex's reported new show is not expected to have any effect on he and Barbara's future partnership.
With the potential new show, Alex, who got engaged to Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, now has TV ties to NBC, ESPN and Fox.
