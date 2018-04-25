"Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran doesn't look at Jennifer Lopez and see her as an actress or singer or dancer, she sees her as the "enemy."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

It's not that she hates J. Lo, it's that she LOVES Jen's beau Alex Rodriguez.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Alex has starred on on "Shark Tank" with the 69-year-old Barbara.

"They sat [Alex] next to me and he almost brought his big bat with him," she said on "The Michelle Collins Show." "I'm not minding that guy. I've seen J.Lo twice, but to tell you the truth, she's my enemy, because I want Alex."

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Barbara continued to joke about her crush on Alex, but said Jenny from the Block has nothing to worry about.

"It's just words, no actions! I'm a chicken in person," she said. "He is really good looking. He's smart! I know I should be talking about that, because that's why he's on the show … but overall, he is so good looking."

For the record, Barbara has been married to former FBI agent Bill Higgins since 1988. Alex and Jen, meanwhile, seem to be in it for the long haul.

It was reported on March 28 that the loved-up couple, who've been dating for over a year, bought an apartment together in the world's tallest residential building on ritzy Park Avenue in New York City. The couple paid a cool $15.3 million for the 4,000-square-foot love shack. The new spot boasts view of Central Park as well as open city views.

Sorry Barbara, but you can continue to window shop.