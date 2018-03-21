"American Chopper" star Paul Tuetul Sr. is in more financial turmoil.

Having already filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, the former reality TV star also owes $22,364.60 in state taxes for his Newburgh, N.Y. based restaurant, Orange County Choppers Cafe, the New York Post confirmed on March 21.

Paul did not list his outstanding tax debt in his bankruptcy filing last month.

WireImage

The 68-year-old motorcycle enthusiast is also facing foreclosure on his home in Montgomery, New York.

In addition to all that, Paul is also in the middle of a lawsuit for fraud — several business partners claim Paul sabotaged a TV project, which led to them losing millions of dollars.

Late last month in his aforementioned bankruptcy filing, Paul said he owns $1,801,729 in assets, but owes 50 creditors $1,070,893.44. Paul said he makes $15,070.93 per month, but spends $12,612.

The Blast said Paul is trying to "reorganize and restructure [his] debt without risk of losing assets."

Paul added that there is a $32,000 judgment against him and that he owes $151,230.98 to the Town of Crawford, New York, for taxes, as well. In addition, he says he owes about $21,000 to multiple credit card companies.

In the documents, Paul said he owns his Orange County Choppers business, but claimed that the company's value is $0.

At the time, he further stated that he has $50 in cash and $900 in a checking account.

Paul first rose to fame after starring in Discovery Channel's "American Chopper," which aired from 2003 to 2010. The show returned to the air earlier this month.