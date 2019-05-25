Amy Schumer is sharing the realities of motherhood in all their glory.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The comedian, who gave birth two weeks ago to son Gene Attell with husband Chris Fischer, shared a photo on Friday, May 24 of their first attempt at giving the infant a bath.

The photo, posted to Schumer's Instagram Stories, was taken post-bath, after little Gene was all wrapped up in his towel and enjoying a post-bath bottle. While he looks comfortable and content, Schumer and Fischer are in very wet pajamas. "First bath no problem," she captioned the photo.

Instagram

The 37-year-old has been forthcoming about the realities of being a new mom on social media. Earlier this week, she shared a picture of herself pumping in her bed in her underwear.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night," she captioned the photo, adding her new favorite hashtag #schumerpumprules, which references the Bravo show "Vanderpump Rules." Already she found herself victim to mom shamers, who criticized her for returning to standup so quickly after the birth of her son.

She also had no qualms about sharing what happens to a woman's body after giving birth, celebrating her accomplishment in a May 11 Instagram post. In the post, she thanked her doula and all the women that helped her get to the point of delivery. But in true Schumer fashion she ended the post by telling her fans that her breasts were leaking and that she was wearing a post-delivery diaper.