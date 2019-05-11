Move over, royal baby!

Amy Schumer may have given birth to her son hours before Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed baby Archie last week, but she's not letting the tiny royal steal her thunder.

The first-time mom has been getting loads of attention from her Hollywood pals after sharing super-sweet pictures with her newborn, named Gene Attell, all over Instagram.

On Friday, May 10, the "I Feel Pretty" actress posted an intimate makeup-free selfie cuddling up to her babe in bed with the caption, "New kid, who dis?"

Amy's comment section quickly filled with love from stars fawning over her adorable baby boy, like model Ashley Graham, who wrote, "Awwwwwwwwwww."

"Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez wished Amy, "Congratulations," while Rosanna Arquette complimented her newfound motherhood, writing, "You look like a truly holy mama."

"I know this face, and it's a beautiful feeling," model Tess Holiday joked. "Congrats!! Soak in all these new mom vibes."

Singer Natalie Weiss commented on Amy's tough pregnancy, saying, "I hope you're not nauseous anymore!!" Amy was hospitalized numerous times while pregnant, suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum or severe nausea.

Despite having to battle through her extreme morning sickness, she feels blessed now that her son is here -- happy and healthy -- and has a deep appreciation for the child-bearing process.

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," she wrote on Saturday, May 11. "Women are the s---. Men are cool and whatever but women are f---ing warriors and capable of anything."

Amy, who also revealed she had a doula by her side for support, added, "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But f---, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone."

Amy and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed baby Gene on Sunday, May 5. "10:55 pm last night," she gushed on Instagram. "Our royal baby was born."

Chris is actually the brother to Amy's longtime assistant, who recommended him when she was looking for a personal chef ... and the rest is history! The couple got hitched in February of last year.