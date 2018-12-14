Amy Schumer's pregnancy continues to be difficult.

On Friday, the comedian shared a photo of herself sitting on a sofa while being hooked up to an IV drip. She indicated the she is suffering from a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.

"Am I glowing?," she joked to her 7.6 million followers

Amy has been very open about her pregnancy difficulties, and last month she even had to cancel shows after being hospitalized in Texas with complications.

Amy announced on Oct. 22 that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, were expecting.

Over the past several months she has taken issue with "everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better."

"I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows," she said. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bull----! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."

Last week she shared an image of her looking worse for wear.

"Hi, I thought it might be fun seeing a video of me throwing up in a public bathroom," she said.

During a recent comedy gig, Amy said that she's had a "really tough pregnancy so far."