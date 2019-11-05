Andy Cohen lost 12 pounds by making this one change...
Andy Cohen has seen double digit weight loss after making one simple change to his lifestyle: he cut off the on-air cocktails.
While hosting his "Watch What Happens Live" show, Andy has been known to sip on a beverage, but he decided put an end to it over the summer, and the pounds have melted off.
While speaking to Hoda Kotb on "Today" about about Tim McGraw's incredible weight loss, Andy was asked if people ever made commitments to him to live healthier.
"I'm a pretty tough critic of myself and don't you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day—doesn't that mess with your head sometimes?" he asked Hoda. "Because you're forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at."
He continued, "So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button downs to the beach and I'm like, 'I'm not this guy, I'm not doing this.'"
At that very moment in mid-July, Andy decided to stop drinking on "Watch What Happens Live."
"I lost 12 pounds and I've just been really watching what I'm eating," he said.
