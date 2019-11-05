Andy Cohen has seen double digit weight loss after making one simple change to his lifestyle: he cut off the on-air cocktails.

While hosting his "Watch What Happens Live" show, Andy has been known to sip on a beverage, but he decided put an end to it over the summer, and the pounds have melted off.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

While speaking to Hoda Kotb on "Today" about about Tim McGraw's incredible weight loss, Andy was asked if people ever made commitments to him to live healthier.

"I'm a pretty tough critic of myself and don't you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day—doesn't that mess with your head sometimes?" he asked Hoda. "Because you're forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at."

He continued, "So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button downs to the beach and I'm like, 'I'm not this guy, I'm not doing this.'"

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

At that very moment in mid-July, Andy decided to stop drinking on "Watch What Happens Live."

"I lost 12 pounds and I've just been really watching what I'm eating," he said.