It's been three months since she removed her breast implants, but Adrianne Curry said it's "weird" to look down at her chest and see her natural body.

Still, she's never been happier about her less-is-more decision.

"I present to thee a 3 month post breast explant update. . I am SO grateful I had this done Jan 6th, considering our current state of affairs," she wrote on Instagram in a health update. "I still have soreness in my pectoral muscles when I push my arms to extreme stretches. I also am battling a sizable wad of scar tissue in my left breast which endured an explant, lift, muscle repair AND REDUCTION."

Adrianne — who won the very first season of "America's Next Top Model" in 2003 — said she also had a surgery the same day as the explant for a hematoma.

"I feel better physically than I ever did with my stupid implants. I can LAY on my stomach without cartoon balloons in the way," she said. "I used to feel so embarrassed in the gym when I'd go to do superman's or something...and I could NOT lay on my stomach properly due to Jessica Rabbit boobs."

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Adrianne, who lives in Montana with her husband Matthew Rhode, added, "It is still weird to look down and not see what I used to have pre implants."

She has ruled out "vanity surgeries" for here on out.

"It was the dumbest decision of my life to go under the knife. I am perfect just the way I am," she said. "Let me bare the battle scars of stupidity and spare yourself the time, money, pain. Etc that implanting brings."

While she's still getting used to her smaller chest size, she loves what she sees.

"I feel...I look more proportionate and streamlined. Being super athletic with huge bolt-on boobs always looked…well…WRONG…painful. it simply did not match," she said. "I have no regrets not getting new implants."