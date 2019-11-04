Adrianne Curry-Rhode, the winner of the first season of "America's Next Top Model," has announced that she's removing her breast implants after years of quietly suffering pain.

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

"My implants have been served their eviction notice! I just booked my surgery date with @florencemussatmd," she wrote alongside an Instagram picture in a swimsuit. "I am DONE with these painful, misshapen things! They looked good in clothes, hideous out of them. They hurt, and even this picture I was in pain. Lifting my arms is limited since doing this to my body. I am on my way to correct this idiotic decision I made when I lived in a sea of shallow vanity and immense narcissism."

She said she will be "free" once the implant removal procedure is done.

"No surgical alterations. No fillers or botox. I will simply be who I was intended to be," she said. "My hope is all these mysterious rashes and illnesses vanish after I get these out. I was a healthy specimen prior. I am no doctor, but my auto immune issues started AFTER I got them."

In addition to the rashes, the 37-year-old model said she's dealt with hives, fatigue and general physical pain since "cramming a foreign object in my body."

While speaking to Instagram followers, the former reality TV star said her husband, Matthew Rhode, supports her and helped her finally decide to go through with the removal, something she's wanted to do since 2013 but was always too scared.

Her breast removal surgery is set for early 2020.