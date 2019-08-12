"Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss is claiming that his estranged wife took his money and their child and has now gone radio silent on him.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TMZ cited new court documents on Monday in which Mike said he and Laura Kaeppeler settled their divorce last month. In their agreement, the reality TV tycoon paid her $10 million, and they agreed to 50/50 joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Ben. She also agreed to drop her domestic violence restraining request against him.

Mike alleges that he gave Laura her money on Aug. 4. According to his court filing, he says she quickly left for Hawaii with their son and nixed all communication after the eight-figure payday. Since then, despite multiple attempts to communicate, he says he has not been able to speak to his ex or their son, the report states.

The agreement does allow Laura to live in Hawaii, but there are certain stipulations that have to be followed, including meeting with a psychologist. Mike, however, said Laura has not set up that appointment.

J Carter Rinaldi / FilmMagic

TMZ further indicated that Mike was set to fly to Hawaii this week to spent time with his child, but he's "now in the dark" because the lack of communication.

Mike's legal team has filed paperwork in court to remedy the situation, but a hearing won't happen until September.

Mike filed for divorce from Laura, a former Miss America winner, in July. The duo married in 2014 at his Malibu mansion. "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.