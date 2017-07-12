"Bachelor" couple Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins pulled the plug on their relationship two months ago, but she's now back with her ex... No, not that one!

E! News reported that the "Bachelor" winner is back together with her ex-boyfriend Sean Evans and she began been dating him just a month after she and Ben announced they had called off their engagement.

AdMedia / Splash News

Lauren and Sean reportedly dated for three years before ending things in 2015.

"Sean has always been there for Lauren, even after their rocky breakup years ago," the source close told E!. "Lauren knows she can always lean on Sean."

The rekindled lovers attended a Dodgers game recently and Lauren posted a photo of him on her Instagram story.

Whether Ben knew about Lauren's new romance isn't known, but they have "no hard feelings toward one another," the source said. "They unfollowed each other on social media but still only speak positively about each other."

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

In June, Lauren told E! that she wasn't interested in dating at the time.

"I'm not looking, but if something happens, great," she said. "I'm trying not to force anything. I'm not looking for anything necessarily but maybe that's when something good happens. I don't really have any expectations."

Donald Traill/Invision/AP

After splitting with Ben, Lauren moved back to the Los Angeles area from Denver.

"I just got an apartment in the Marina del Ray area, which is where I used to live before the show," she said. "It's nice to be back. It's still like starting over because I've been gone for two years but it's exciting. It's a new chapter."

Ben recently spoke with Ryan Seacrest and said he's not quite ready to date again.

"This isn't the happiest time of my life, but Lauren and I both agreed you just got to continue to move forward. That's the only option," he said, adding, "I'm not anywhere close to [dating] and I don't think she is either. I would say that whenever that happens, I don't think either of us will find it easy but I get it, that's life."