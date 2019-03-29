Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin'! Literally.

Nary does a day go by where the actor is photographed by paparazzi without a coffee in his hand. There's a reason for that: he goes to Dunkin' Donuts 365 days a year for his caffeine fix.

"It's amazing!" Ben told Collider while speaking about the Massachusetts-based company's expansion west. The Boston-bred actor added, "I have Dunkin' Donuts every day. It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Dunkin' Donuts, which is rebranding itself as simply Dunkin', opened in Southern California, where Ben now lives, in 2015.

Ben, of course, has been open about his struggles with alcohol. Caffeine has been a saving grace. In fact, coffee is actually one of the things that keeps Ben's romance with "SNL" producer Lindsay Shookus alive.

"Lindsay doesn't drink around Ben," and, "She isn't keeping alcohol in her home," a source told Page Six earlier this month. "They drink coffee a lot — she encourages that instead of alcohol."

ENT / SplashNews.com

Ben even sees Lindsay as a bit of a "sober coach."

At the premiere of his Netflix film "Triple Frontier," Lindsay "made sure to not have any alcohol near him. And she was making sure other people weren't drinking around him."

Ben recently spoke to "Today" about his struggles.

"It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism," he said. "Being an alcoholic is part of my life — it's something I deal with. It doesn't have to subsume my whole identity, and be everything, but it is something that you have to work at."