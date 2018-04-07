Sometimes superheroes are just real-life super people.

Earlier in the week, "Justice League" star Ben Affleck surprised Mukuta, 11, who is currently receiving care at Hospice Atlanta, battling terminal cancer.

Mukuta having shown his love for anything Batman, the staff put out a request for a superhero impersonator to help pick up the child's spirits. But the young man got that and so much more.

The "Batman vs. Superman" star broke from filming "Triple Frontier" in Hawaii to take time out and FaceTime with Mukuta, according to NBC affiliate 11 Alive. "Such a memorable day for Mukuta who's a super #Batman fan!" the center tweeted out. "He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve."

And, the actor also offered to fly out the boy's mother all the way from Zimbabwe to be with her ailing son during this challenging time.

"#HospiceAtlanta & Mukuta's family are so thankful to @BenAffleck, who following his FaceTime conversation w/Mukuta yesterday, has graciously offered 2 fly his mother from Zimbabwe to reunite with her son," the center again wrote on Twitter. "A true superhero in action!"

"Thor" regular Zachary Levi, who plays Fandral, a fellow superhero, was more than impressed with Affleck's incredible gesture. "Not all heroes wear capes. Though, coincidentally, some do," he wrote. "Bravo, @BenAffleck. And continued prayers for Mukuta."

Affleck fans know that he is a longtime supporter of the refugees from the Congo. He helped organize the Eastern Congo Initiative in 2010, an advocacy group focused on helping the people of the Eastern Congo.