Bethenny Frankel is in the Bahamas helping those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star touched down in the islands earlier this week and has been sharing images of the total devastation.

"I'm on the ground with #BStrong in the Bahamas addressing the fallout of #HurricaneDorian because #thisisacrisis," she wrote on Friday, alongside images of the ruins that the natural disaster left behind. "THANK YOU for your continued support - please keep donating at the link in my bio!"

A few days ago, she shared a post detailing some of their missions addressing the fallout of the hurricane. Her first mission was to the islands of Abacos.

"Thank you all for your generous donations of funds and relief," she wrote. "This is a massive undertaking and we are in the air, on the ground, and planning our barges to help those in need during this devastation. Thanks to you we have raised 500K + and counting and EVERY PENNY goes to the relief effort."

The second plane, "loaded with former Navy Seals" went to Treasure Cay, one of the areas that experienced the worst of Dorian.

"We are bringing generators and aid for the current critical needs at this juncture," she explained. We are addressing medical needs, basic life preservation, and search and rescue all from our relief warehouse on the ground."

Bethenny first started her bstrong disaster relief initiative in 2017. Her missions have including the recent Woolsey fire in California and Hurricane Willa in Mexico.

As of Saturday, the hurricane is responsible for 43 confirmed deaths. Additionally, tens of thousands of people (the United Nations estimates a whopping 70,000) remain homeless on Grand Bahama and Abaco.