Luann de Lesseps is sounding off on that highly explosive fight she had with her friend Bethenny Frankel on the most recent episode of "The Real Housewives of New York."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

On the episode, Bethenny laid into Luann about her struggles with alcohol during a trip to Miami — a trip in which Luann stuck to "mocktails."

"I was really hurt because I don't feel like the girls really understood how difficult it was for me to stay sober that trip," Luann told Page Six. "It was really tough for me because there was a lot of drinking going on and, yeah, I was totally — what's the word I'm looking for? Self-absorbed — because I needed to be at that point in my life to protect myself."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017 during a drunken evening in which she allegedly attacked a police officer. Her issues with sobriety apparently continued to plague her, and her friends and family staged an intervention in summer 2018.

"Do you understand that I did your intervention and my ex-fiancé died of an overdose?" Bethenny shouted at Luann on the reality TV show. "And you haven't checked in on me. Do you understand? I did your intervention while my guy died of a drug overdose. You haven't asked how I am. Hi. He died. He's in the ground."

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

"I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday," she continued. "I spoke to your kids. I sat outside in your driveway to make sure that you didn't drive your car. You almost crashed the car and killed your friends. You were running in a field in a negligee and had to be taken in cop cars, and I made sure that they didn't record it so you didn't ultimately get arrested."

"You left the f-ing rehab I got you for free two weeks early!" she screamed. "It was cabaret! You're a sicko! For cabaret, you left rehab? I got it for free. You're sick."

In recalling that conversation, Luann said, "It was really rough. They were really rough on me. They were very hard on me and I don't think that the crime fit the punishment."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The fight has hardly been Luann's only setback this year. In May, her probation officer accused her of not taking her probation seriously, as she admitted to drinking two mimosas after one of her cabaret shows.

Last month, the court required her to take part in weekly phone counseling sessions with her therapist and monthly in-person sessions. She is also required to take an Antabuse medication as prescribed by her doctor and have a "Soberlink" breathalyzer monitoring device.

She touched on her court issues on Thursday night during a launch party for her new single "Feeling Jovani."

"I'm doing really well and I'm enjoying the launch of this song tonight and I'm looking forward to this whole court thing being behind me," she told Page Six. "Because I've got so many great things going on, so that's my focus is getting that behind me and taking, you know, one day at a time. That's all I can do."