Speaking to Blac Chyna doesn't come cheap.

The former reality TV star is giving fans the opportunity to connect with to her via FaceTime and Instagram, but it will cost you. According to Chyna's Lashed Cosmetics' website, fans can schedule a virtual FaceTime chat for $950. If you want a follow back on Instagram, it rings in at $250.

There's even a payment plan available for the video call.

Many on social media have lashed out at the former "Rob & Chyna" star for her aspiring and expensive business venture.

"Why @BLACCHYNA out here selling follow backs and FaceTimes w/ her for mad money? Have you seen how high unemployment is right now?" one fan tweeted.

Another said, "Blac Chyna out here selling follow backs. Can't knock the hustle tho."

Yet another said Rob Kardashian's ex has "officially hit rock bottom."

Chyna's money-making endeavor comes amid her ongoing custody battle with Rob over their daughter, 3-year-old Dream.

In new court documents, Rob argued that his ex has a violent temper and claimed she pointed a gun at him and threatened his life during an argument in late 2016. He also said she tried to strangle him.

"Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength," the documents allege.

Chyna's attorney denied the claim, telling Page Six, "There was no 'violent attack.' Instead, the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016 to celebrate the worldwide announcement that Season 2 of their #1 rated hit reality T.V. show 'Rob & Chyna' had been greenlit by the E! network."

The statement continued, "Part of that raucous and flirty celebration included Chyna ripping her fiancé Rob's shirt and then playfully stroking her fingernails against his chest. Far from being 'assault and battery,' Rob instead admitted under oath at his deposition that being scratched by a woman is 'one of the best things a man could ask for.' Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was 'funny' when Chyna teased him while holding Rob's unloaded gun."

"Two years later, Rob is simply trying to cover up his critical deposition admissions by now lying and claiming that Chyna 'pulled a gun' on him and that he feared for his life," the statement said. "That is just another one of Rob's lies."