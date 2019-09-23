Although a conservatorship still hovers over her, Britney Spears is making it clear that she likes to live her life unrestrained!

On Sunday, the pop star posted a photo of an Astrology book that she's reading, but she also shared a video that many believe was a not-so-thinly veiled shot at her legal struggles.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

"I love freedom, I love Independence, I don't like being tied down," she said on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Britney told a judge that she wants to be free of the constraints of the conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, has led since she had a mental breakdown in 2008. The battle over the conservatorship has raged on much of the year, prompting many to join the "Free Britney" movement.

Recently, Jamie relinquished control of the conservatorship, temporarily turning the reigns over to Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery. He is set to take back over in January 2020. TMZ reported on Sunday that Britney's mom fought to get Jamie out as conservator, but the judge rejected her claims.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie and Britney have had virtually no contact since he was accused of putting his hands on her 14-year-old Sean a month ago.

After Britney's new video, several Free Britney movement members chimed in and repeated her comments.

"Let them know B," one of her 22.7 million Instagram followers said. Another added, "She gave me chills when she spoke about her freedom."