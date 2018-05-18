An entertainment company is accusing Busta Rhymes of making up a fake arrest warrant to get out of a concert.

The company, 808 Entertainment, is now suing the rapper for $2.1 million, alleging that it has suffered substantial business losses because its reputation has been damaged.

808 claims Busta was paid to perform at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in New Jersey on April 21. The lawsuit, which was obtained by The Blast, claims Busta was paid $8,750 to sign on to the gig, and was given another $8,750 a week before the show. Busta even promoted the show on social media.

However, 808 claims that two weeks before the event, Busta said he couldn't perform that Saturday night because he had to be in court that day to deal with a child support warrant.

The company was suspicious, especially since they were "aware that no Federal Courts are open on weekends," The Blast said.

808 later discovered that Busta was also promoting a performance that night at an Arizona nightclub. He actually performed at that one.

The company claims Busta screwed them over and it has suffered significant financial damages and emotional distress.