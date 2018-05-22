Busy Philipps is recovering from sinus surgery, and she's got the photos and videos to prove it.

The actress shared an image of herself in a wheelchair with a bandage under her nose after surgery.

"My post sinus surgery look was [fire]. Also. I apparently was giving a lot of thumbs up," she captioned the image. "Thank you for your good thoughts and kind words! I'm in bed in Mr nightgown resting with my sinuses successfully cleaned out."

Busy indicated on her Instagram Story that she was nervous before the procedure.

"I have to wake up early in go for my sinus surgery. I'm nervous. But is anyone not nervous when they have to go in for surgery?" she said. "I have heard from so many people. Everybody says that it can make such a huge difference. I guess I'll let you know how it goes tomorrow."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

On May 22, the actress said she actually went back to the hospital again, but it was unrelated to her surgery.

"So me, I had to go back to [the hospital] last night because my knee was swollen and my doctor was worried that it could have been a blood clot, so I had to get an ultrasound, but it was fine," she said in a nasally tone on her Instagram Story. "Now I'm waiting for [her husband Marc Silverstein] to come home and bring me Neti Pot… I have to Neti Pot all this junk out of my nose. I'm so scared."

Luckily, Busy said she's in now pain and didn't even take the prescription painkillers she got.

"I just took some Tylenol," she said. "I'm fine."