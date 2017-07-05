Busy Philipps earned her mom card over the Fourth of July.

The "Cougar Town" actress and her family were lounging by the pool at a friend's house in South Carolina for the holiday when she saw her 4-year-old daughter Cricket Pearl on a inflatable pool toy getting dangerously close to going over the edge of an infinity pool.

"Just had to jump into my friends pool with my clothes on cause Cricket was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of the infinity pool and there was no one to help her in the pool," she captioned an Instagram shot of herself in the water. "That's just what you do, I guess."

All was okay after her heroic actions.

"She's fine. So am I," Busy wrote. "But I'm pretty soaking wet. So there's that. HAPPY 4TH."

She detailed the incident more on her Instagram story.

"Cricket was on the float and screaming 'Help, Help!' and there was no one else that could do it, so I had to jump in with my dress on and rescue her. And now I'm very wet and uncomfortable and it's so humid here, I'm never drying off. But it's okay. Cricket didn't go over the edge of the infinity pool."

Her daughter, she said, was on an inflatable surfboard in the water.

"And it just takes her over to the edge of the infinity pool. And at my friend's house -- it's amazing, but at the other side of the infinity pool is just a straight drop down, like, 10 feet into marshland," Busy said.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Her daughter, she's confident, would have jumped off the raft and swam to safety if she got into real danger, but the little tyke starting "panicking."

"We were all sitting there and were like, 'Am I doing this? I guess I got to do this,'" Busy said. "I just took my shoes off, put my phone down and just — jumped into the pool and got her."

In addition to it being a holiday weekend, it was also Cricket's birthday.

Over the weekend, the actress gushed about her little one on Instagram.

"I was one of those people who told others with confidence we were 'one and done.' It was so hard for me to imagine having another kid for so many reasons, I thought for sure we wouldn't. But then when Birdie turned 4, everything changed for me. And then she started asking when her brother or sister was coming. So we decided to have another kid," Busy captioned a photo of Cricket.

"I totally planned it around my 'Cougar town' shooting schedule so that I wouldn't miss work and I even had a date where if I wasn't pregnant by that date, we wouldn't do it. But lo and behold, I got pregnant with this little person. And from the moment she was born, 4 years ago this morning, she has brought nothing but joy and light into our lives. And I'm so glad she proved me a liar with my one and done nonsense. Happy birthday to my little Cricket, our Don Crickles, my sweet sweet baby girl."