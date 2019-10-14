Cardi B is ringing in her birthday with a massive (really massive!) new bauble.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

To celebrate her 27th birthday, Cardi's husband, Migos rapper Offset, gifted her with a huge heart-shaped diamond ring and matching band, both of which interlock with each other. The ring is fittingly called the "Titanic."

"Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can't believe it Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I'm so happy Soo grateful," Cardi captioned an Instagram video of herself seeing the ring for the fist time.

The bling was presented to her on a plate overflowing with red rose petals.

"Wow, this is really huge," she can be heard saying about the ring.

Offset posted his own video that showed him putting the rings on his wife.

"TITANIC DIAMOND," he wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️"

The ring was made by Pristine Jewelers, who also made her 8-carat engagement ring and $80,000 worth of diamond bracelets and earrings for her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture. Like Offset and Cardi, Pristine also posted a video of the ring.

Needless to say, the weight of Cardi B's finger just doubled.