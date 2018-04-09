Cardi B didn't gain her famous backside without a lot of pain — She also didn't gain her famous backside without a little help from the needle.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper spoke to GQ about getting butt injections in the basement of a Queens, New York, house for $800. When she did it, they didn't numb the area before the injection.

"It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days," she told the mag.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

She said she decided to get butt injections after a boyfriend cheated on her with a woman who had a more rotund behind. Cardi, a former stripper, also noticed that many fellow strippers had big derrieres made the most money on stage. Really, it was a no-brainer for her.

Interestingly, in a way, she may have escaped death. Cardi said she always planned to go back to the woman's basement for a touch up, but that became impossible.

"But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up 'cause she's supposedly killed somebody," she said. "Well, somebody died on her table."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Soon, a life-altering change is coming her way, too. Over the weekend, Cardi confirmed long-running rumors that she is expecting a child with her fiance, Offset from the rap group Migos.

While performing on "Saturday Night Live" on April 7, Cardi showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting white dress.

Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I'm finally free," she shouted backstage after her performance, happily flaunting her tummy.

Her due date is unknown, but she told GQ that she and Offset plan to marry in the fall of 2018 in Atlanta. To her chagrin, they will likely settle in Georgia, too.

"I stayed in his house a couple of times, but it's so hard to live there," she said. "He decided, though that we're going to build a house in Atlanta, and that's the house that we're gonna raise our kids in. But my job is in New York, always, so I can barely spend time in Atlanta."