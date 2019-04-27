Cardi B's husband, Offset, has reunited with his estranged father after 23 years apart.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

On Friday, the Migos rapper took to Instagram to share an emotional video of the two tearing up and embracing.

"DREAMS DO COME TRUE," Offset captioned the video. "HAVEN'T SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM. THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!"

He later posted another image of himself and his father posing in front of a car.

"WE SOO MUCH ALIKE IT SCARY. UNITED AS ONE," he wrote in the caption.

The reunion sparked a slew of responses from the music world. Cardi B commented, "Sooooo happy babe. Im so happy that you happy."

Justin Bieber added that the reunion was "beautiful." Big Sean wrote, "Incredible bro!!! No point in ever letting what happened determine what's going to happen. No ego, no pride, just love n opportunity to grow! So powerful! Love."

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

During a recent interview with "The Breakfast Club," Offset said he would happily reconcile with his dad, whom he hadn't seen since he was 4 years old. He even mentioned that he's spoken with his dad over the years on the telephone -- and begged for a reunion.