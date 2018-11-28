Just call her Clothing Caper Carrie!

Carrie Underwood has moved to the other side of the closet to dress herself these days, even if it's not totally fashion forward.

Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock

The country superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday to hilariously tell her 8.4 million followers that her pregnancy is making her current wardrobe insufficient. However, her husband's closet suits her just fine.

"Officially wearing Mike's clothes in public now, so..." the star tweeted. "#pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe."

Mike Fisher, for the record, is a former NHL hockey player, who stands over six feet tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

One could argue that Carrie's clothing confession makes her all the more relatable.

On Aug. 8, Carrie announced that she and Mike were expecting a second child. The duo welcomed son Isaiah in 2015.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she wrote on Instagram in August.

The news was extra special because in September, Carrie revealed that she'd suffered three miscarriages in the last two years and had questioned whether she'd be able to have another child.

In November, during the 2018 CMA awards, the "Jesus Take The Wheel" songstress revealed that she was having a boy.

"I'm good. I feel good," she told E! News on the award show red carpet. When asked about what it's been like having her job with a baby on board, she replied, "I just have a strange job…but I'm just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work."

Thankfully, at Carrie's work, she sets the dress code.